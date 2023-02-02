HC upholds CAT verdict dismissing adhoc paramedics pleas for regularisation

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal’s(CAT’s) verdict by which it had dismissed separate pleas for regularization by aggrieved paramedical staffers.

The contention of the petitioners was that they were engaged under J&K Medical and Dental Education (Appointment on Academic Arrangement Basis) Rules, 2009 for a period of one year extendable up to maximum of four years, one year at a time. By subsequent amendment made vide SRO 409 of 2013 on 19 September 2013, the academic engagement was provided extendable up to six years instead of four years.

The extension, however, was subject to good performance and conduct of the candidates or till selection or promotion was made according to the recruitment rules governing the field, whichever was earlier.

The services of the petitioners were extended from time to time on the basis of recommendations made in respect of satisfactory work discharged by them.