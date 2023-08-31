Health and Family Welfare workers in J&K without salaries since May

Srinagar: Thousands of employees of Health and Family Welfare in J&K are without salaries for the last four months due to which they have been going through a “very tough time”.

The employees, including Deputy Chief Medical Officers, educators and FMPHWs, said that they have been without salaries since May this year and have been facing “hard times”.

Official sources said that thousands of employees working in Health and Family Welfare across J&K under a centrally sponsored scheme have never received their salaries on time.

They said the employees working under 2210 head never face such issues and get salaries on time but those working under 2211 head have to bear the issue of delay in salaries.

They said despite being permanent employees of the J&K, they have to come on the roads for salaries.