Heatwave scorches J&K; Jammu sizzles at 42.9°C, Srinagar 32.8°C

Srinagar: The heat wave conditions remained unabated in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, even as the summer capital recorded its hottest day of the season at 32.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 4.8 notches above the normal.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, which was 6.1 degrees above the normal.

Kupwara remained the hottest place in the Valley recording a maximum of 33.3 degrees Celsius.