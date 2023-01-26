High Court celebrates 74th Republic Day

Jammu: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated the 74th Republic Day today.
The main function of the Republic Day was held in the High Court Wing, Jammu, wherein Acting Chief Justice, Justice Tashi Rabstan, unfurled the National Flag and paid rich tributes to martyrs.
The event was attended by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.
Also, Advocate General of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as well the Bar President, High Court Bar Association, Jammu and Senior Advocates of Jammu besides Registrar General and other officers and officials of the registry of main wing of Jammu also participated in the event.
On the occasion, the contingent of Armed Forces played patriotic songs/tunes after unfurling of the National Flag.
Later, Justice Tashi Rabstan distributed sweets among the members of the Armed Forces.