High Court grants interim bail to Kargil man

Srinagar: The High Court (HC) granted bail to a man booked by Police in Kargil initially for various bailable offences to which was added attempt to murder subsequently in a case related to a land dispute.
The court granted the bail to one Muhammad Shafi while hearing him through his counsel Bashir Ahmad Bashir and ASGI Tahir Shamsi on behalf of Ladakh.
ASGI Shamsi opposed the bail on the ground that the offences allegedly committed by the petitioner were serious in nature and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC was clearly made out.
He submitted that the injured complainant was sent to Medical Officer SDH, Drass for treatment and on his medical opinion, she was shifted to District Hospital, Kargil for further treatment from where she was shifted to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for further treatment.
Senior counsel B A Bashir however brought to the notice of the court some screen shots of the documents which, the court said, prima facia indicate that the injured was not admitted at SMHS, Srinagar, but had been examined in the ENT Department as an Outdoor Patient.
“Be that as it is, the petitioner has been in the custody of the respondents for more than 15 days and looking to the nature of allegations in the FIR and the fact that Section 307 of IPC has been subsequently added in the FIR, I am prima facia of the view that the petitioner, at this stage, deserves to be enlarged on interim bail,” the court said.
The court ordered accordingly and imposed certain conditions on the petitioner while granting bail.