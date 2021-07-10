High Court grants interim bail to Kargil man

Srinagar: The High Court (HC) granted bail to a man booked by Police in Kargil initially for various bailable offences to which was added attempt to murder subsequently in a case related to a land dispute.

The court granted the bail to one Muhammad Shafi while hearing him through his counsel Bashir Ahmad Bashir and ASGI Tahir Shamsi on behalf of Ladakh.

ASGI Shamsi opposed the bail on the ground that the offences allegedly committed by the petitioner were serious in nature and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC was clearly made out.