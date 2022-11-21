High Court orders transfer of 46 Civil Judges

Srinagar, 21: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday ordered transfer and postings of the 46 Civil Judges (Jr. Division) and Munsiffs in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an order by Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, the transfereed Officers shall handover the charge to any other available Judicial Officer/Revenue Officer and shall report to new place of posting.
As per the order, Mir Sayeem Qayoom, Munsiff Shopian, has been transferred and posted as City Munsiff Srinagar while Brij Raj Singh has been posted as his replacement.
Tarun Mahajan, Munsiff Budhal, has been posted as Munsiff Jammu while Rohit Sharma has been posted as his replacement.
Ahtzaz Ahmad, Munsiff Bani, has been posted 2nd Addl. Munsiff Srinagar while charge has been ordered to be held Munsiff Bhasoli.
Mahavir Singh, Munsiff Budhal, has been posted as Munsiff Ukhral while Gh. Murtaza has been posted in his place as replacement.
Arvind Manhas, Munsiff Gandoh Bhalessa, has been posted as additional special mobile magistrate Doda while Karan Bijyal has been posted in his place as replacement.
Jyoti Bhagat, Principal magistrate JJB Jammu, has been posted as Munsiff Billawar with additional charge of by Spl. Mobile Magistrate Billawar and charge of Principal magistrate JJB Jammu shall be held by Munsiff Jammu.
Fida Hussain Nayek, Principal Magistrate JJB, Anantnag, has been posted as Addl. Spl. Mobile
Magistrate, Pahalgam with additional charge of Munisff Ashmuqqam. Charge of principal Magistrate JJB shall be held Magistrate, by Munsiff Anantnag, the order reads.
Sidhant Vaid, Munsiff R S Pura has been posted Munsiff Ramban and Arusa Chowdhary has been posted as vice him.
Shabir Ahmad Malik, Addl. Spl. Mob . Magst, (T) Srinagar, has been posted as District Mobile Magst. (T) Sopore and Shafiq Mushtaq Lone has been posted vice him.
Ursvashi Raina, Munsiff Jammu, has been posted Additional Munsiff Samba and Tarun Mahajan has been posted vice her.
Anjeet Singh, Munsiff Ukhral, has been posted Musiff Sunderbani and Rashi Versa has been posted vice him.
Suhashnni Vasisatha, additional Spl Mobile Magistrate R S Pora, has been posted Munsiff Sunderbani and Rashi Verma posted vice her.
Rashi Verma, Addl. Munsiff Samba, has been posted as Addl. Spl. M.M R.S.Pora and Ms. Urvaishi Raina posted vice her.
Shilpa Dogra, Munsiff Sunderbani, has been posted as DMM (T) Kathua and Ms. SuhasniVasisatha posted vice her.
Ms. Neena Thakur, Addl. Spl. Mob. Magst. Doda, has been posted as Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate Ramban and Arvind Manhas posted vice her.
Shayesta Nazir, 3rd. Addl. Munsiff Srinagar, has been posted as Munsiff Bandipora and Raja Arshad Hamid posted vice her.
Bazila Bashir, City Munsiff Srinagar, has been posted as Munsiff Sumbal and Mir Sayeem Qayoom posted as vice her.
Ms. Danishta Shafi, Munsiff Magam, has been posted as Munsiff Dooru and Masarat Jabeen posted vice her.
Shafiq Mushtaq Lone, District Judl. Mobile Magistrate (T) Sopore, has been posted as Addl. Spl. Mob. Magst, (T) Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Malik posted as vice him.
Ms. Fakhar un Nissa, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Ganderbal, has been posted as Munsiff Char-i-Sharief and Ms. Mainaz Qadir posted vice her.
Saloni Anand, Munsiff Banihal, has been posted as MunsiffMendhar and Manmohan Kumar posted vice her.
Muneer Ahmad Bhat, Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate Chandusa, has been posted as Addl. Spl Mobile Magistrate Kulgam (with additional charge of Munsiff Kulgam) and Sandeep Singh has been posted vice him.
Farah Bashir, Munsiff Charar-i-Sharief, has been posted as Munsiff Budgam and Fakhar un Nissa has been posted vice her.
Uzma Amin, Munsiff Budgam, has been posted as Munsiff Chadoora.
Raja Arshad Hamid, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate Awantipora, has been posted as 3rd Addl. Munsiff Srinagar
Ms. Mainaaz Qadir, Munsiff Anantang, has been posted as Addl. Spl. M.M. Ganderbal Tawfeel Ahmad Mir, Munsiff Bandipora, has been posted as Munsiff Tangmarg.
Shazia Chowdhary, Munsiff Mendhar, has been posted Munsiff Bhaderwah.
Lakshay Badyal, Munsiff Dooru, has been posted as as Munsiff Katra.
Mahjabeen Akhter, Munsiff Kishtwar, has been posted as District Mobile Magistrate (T) Rajouri. Kartar Singh, Munsiff Kangan, has been posted as Munsiff Kishtwar.
Karan Bijyai, Munsiff Qazigund, has been posted as Munsiff Gandoh Bhalessa.
Manmohan Kumar, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Pahalgam, has been posted as Munsiff Banihal.
Vishal Bharti, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Kulgam, has been posted asDMM(T) Udhampur.
Ishtiyaq Alam Baba, Munsiff Chadoora, has been posted as Munsiff Anantnag (with additional charge of District Mobile Magistrate (T) Anantnag & Principal Magst.JJB Anantnag
Shafiq Ahmad, Distt. MM (T) Udhampur, has been posted as Addl. Spl. M.M (T) Jammu.
Bhanu Bhasin, Addl. Spl. M.M (T) Jammu, has been posted as Addl Spl. Mobile Magistrate Udhampur .
Sandeep Singh Sen, Munsiff Katra, has been posted as Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate Chandusa with Addl. Charge of Munsiff Boniyar
Brij Raj Singh District Mobile Magistrate (T) Kathua Munsiff Shopian With additional charge of Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate Shopian Ms. Shilpa Dogra
Ms. Arusa Chowdhary Munsiff Ramban, has been posted Munsiff R.S.Pora.
Ms. MasaratJabeen Munsiff Sumbal, has been posted as Munsiff Magam.
Shehber Ayaz 2nd Addl. Munsiff Srinagar, has been posted as Addl. Spl. M.M. Awantipora.
Ms. ShabnumShiekh Munsiff Billawar, has been posted as LRP High Court wing Jammu.
Easarul Nabi Munsiff Tangmarg has been posted asMunsiff Kangan.
Gh Murtaza, District Mobile Magistrate (T) Rajouri has been posted as munsif mahore.
Rohit Sharma Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Billawar, has been posted as Munsiff Budhal.