High Court orders transfer of 46 Civil Judges

Tarun Mahajan, Munsiff Budhal, has been posted as Munsiff Jammu while Rohit Sharma has been posted as his replacement.

Ahtzaz Ahmad, Munsiff Bani, has been posted 2nd Addl. Munsiff Srinagar while charge has been ordered to be held Munsiff Bhasoli.

Mahavir Singh, Munsiff Budhal, has been posted as Munsiff Ukhral while Gh. Murtaza has been posted in his place as replacement.

Arvind Manhas, Munsiff Gandoh Bhalessa, has been posted as additional special mobile magistrate Doda while Karan Bijyal has been posted in his place as replacement.

Jyoti Bhagat, Principal magistrate JJB Jammu, has been posted as Munsiff Billawar with additional charge of by Spl. Mobile Magistrate Billawar and charge of Principal magistrate JJB Jammu shall be held by Munsiff Jammu.

Fida Hussain Nayek, Principal Magistrate JJB, Anantnag, has been posted as Addl. Spl. Mobile

Magistrate, Pahalgam with additional charge of Munisff Ashmuqqam. Charge of principal Magistrate JJB shall be held Magistrate, by Munsiff Anantnag, the order reads.

Sidhant Vaid, Munsiff R S Pura has been posted Munsiff Ramban and Arusa Chowdhary has been posted as vice him.

Shabir Ahmad Malik, Addl. Spl. Mob . Magst, (T) Srinagar, has been posted as District Mobile Magst. (T) Sopore and Shafiq Mushtaq Lone has been posted vice him.

Ursvashi Raina, Munsiff Jammu, has been posted Additional Munsiff Samba and Tarun Mahajan has been posted vice her.