High Court quashes PSA detention at pre-execution

The court said that this means that the detention order at the pre-execution stage could also be challenged on the ground that the detaining authority has not taken any steps to execute the detention order for a considerable time.

The court said that the approach of the executing authorities casts doubt about the genuineness of the subjective satisfaction of the authority.

The court said that in the case of Malik, the petitioner has contended that though the order of detention was passed by the detaining authority on August 17, 2016, it had not been executed upon him even after the date of filing of the writ petition (OWP No 884/2017) till June 28, 2017, where after its execution was stayed by the court in terms of order dated June 30, 2017.

The court said that as against this the authorities submitted in their reply that the petitioner was evading his arrest due to which time elapsed in execution of the warrant.

It said that the documents produced by the petitioner indicated that he was arrested on December 19, 2016, in FIR No 120 of 2016 of Police Station, Kokernag, where after he was released on bail in terms of order dated December 24, 2016, passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Anantnag.