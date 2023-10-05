High Court sets aside 2021 SKIMS’ advertisement notice

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Thursday set aside an advertisement notice that SKIMS had issued in 2021 for the post of Assistant Professor (non-medical) Clinical Pharmacology, directing it to consider the petitioner Dr Mushtaq Ahmad for the position advertised in 2016.

Setting aside the advertisement notice dated April 17, 2021, and the order of consideration dated July 30, 2022, issued by Director SKIMS, a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the SKIMS authorities to consider the case of Dr Ahmad against the post of Assistant Professor (non-medical) in the department of Clinical Pharmacology.

The court also directed the authorities to give the petitioner Dr Ahmad the benefit of such appointment from the same date as had been given to Dr Mudassir Sharief Banday belonging to a medical category, strictly in conformity with the directions passed by the court in SWP 2523/2018 decided on October 30, 2018.