High Courts of J&K, Ladakh organises preamble reading

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh today celebrated 73rd Constitution Day by organising preamble reading of the Constitution of India in the Jammu and Srinagar wings of High Court.

At Jammu, Justice Tashi Rabstan led the preamble reading of the Constitution by all the participants including the Judges of High Court, officers and officials of the registry.

After reading of the preamble, Justice Tashi Rabstan interacted with the participants and congratulated them on the Constitution Day. He said that the constitution is not static but a living document adding that our Constitution framers had realized that a Constitution, no matter how well written and how detailed, would have little meaning without the right people to implement it and to live by its values.