High speed winds disrupt power supply in Ramban areas

RAMBAN: High speed winds disrupted power supply in most areas of this hilly district Ramban on Thursday.
Reportedly the supply could not be restored in major areas of the district till late Thursday evening. High velocity winds developed snags in the transmission system of high tension electric lines originating from receiving stations of Maitra Ramsu Banihal etc to Sub Stations located in various villages of the district, said engineers of JPDCL.
They further said that some wooden and tumbler electric poles were uprooted by the winds and at some places heavy trees and loops have fallen on high tension transmission Lines supplying power to sub stations.
They said that it will take some time for repair and restoration of electric supply.
The engineers said that keeping in view the importance of the holy month of Ramadhan we are duty bound to provide these amenities to the citizens as soon as possible.
Earlier, consumers of Ramban district accused the Power Development Department of subjecting them to unscheduled long duration power cuts since the last one month.
The residents of Batote Chanderkote Seri Gool Rajgarh Khari Ramsu Ukhral Pogal Paristan and others alleged that the PDD has failed to follow the electric schedule announced by the department for this district they alleged frequent and long power cuts have made the situation miserable for us despite the fact that paying regular power bills.
The unscheduled power cuts especially in municipal towns Batote , Ramban and Banihal are against the norms as PDD is bound to provide round the clock electric supply to the consumers’ despite this they see frequent and long duration unscheduled power cuts.