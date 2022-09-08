Higher Education Deptt to sign MoUs with IIT, IIM Jammu: Kansal

Jammu: The Higher Education Department will shortly sign Memoranda of Understanding with the IIM and IIT at Jammu to collaborate and coordinate research, teaching and other curricular activities.

This was stated by the Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal at the sidelines of the valedictory function of the three day orientation program, organized by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), for second batch of IPM. He was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kansal congratulated the batch for getting into IIM Jammu and wished them the best for their wonderful journey ahead. He highlighted that the importance of education was just not only to learn skills and get employment but to acquire virtues too and lead a good, moral and responsible life.