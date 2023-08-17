Highest priority to provide employment opportunities to each job seeker: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today remarked that the next goal of the UT after ensuring basic amenities to all of its population is to provide employment to all the job seekers.

Dr Mehta was speaking in a meeting called to review the overall implementation of Employment Generation Schemes by different government departments in association with financial institutions in the UT.

During the meeting the Chief Secretary maintained that J&K has been successful in providing basic amenities like roads, drinking water and electricity to most of its population besides access to important services such as health and education. He said that the focus now on is to providing employment to all those who are desirous to avail such opportunities.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that in spirit of implementing the commitments made by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha regarding empowerment of women and youth it is imperative that each of the concerned Departments should make these as their targets and work out plans to achieve them in a time bound manner.

He first stressed on having the relevant data of this population to make effective strategies accordingly. He called for creating a database on the lines of ‘India Stack' to promote the interests of women and youth.

He maintained that the gap between the demand and target of schemes should be properly studied and measures taken to bridge the same. He noted that the section of population desirous of taking any kind of should be catered to as per the aspirations of these people.