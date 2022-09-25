HM Amit Shah chose Rajouri, Baramulla for public rallies given their neglect for 70 yrs: Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday stated that Rajouri and Baramulla areas had been “neglected for all these years, hence the Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to visit these areas and address the rallies there.”

While addressing media persons here, Chugh, in response to queries about the ensuing visit of the Home Minister to J&K, said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit J&K from September 30 to October 2. Post- Article 370, he would address two public meetings in the UT– first on October 1 in Rajouri and another rally in Baramulla on October 2. During his visit, he would meet intellectuals and prominent personalities also.”