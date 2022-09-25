HM Amit Shah chose Rajouri, Baramulla for public rallies given their neglect for 70 yrs: Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday stated that Rajouri and Baramulla areas had been “neglected for all these years, hence the Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to visit these areas and address the rallies there.”
While addressing media persons here, Chugh, in response to queries about the ensuing visit of the Home Minister to J&K, said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit J&K from September 30 to October 2. Post- Article 370, he would address two public meetings in the UT– first on October 1 in Rajouri and another rally in Baramulla on October 2. During his visit, he would meet intellectuals and prominent personalities also.”
“Home Minister will visit different areas of the Union Territory. His visit will be a special occasion, just like a festival as he was the key person to finish the controversial Articles 370 and 35(a) and break the shackles of J&K residents so as to free them from long oppression. SCs, women, Gujjars-Bakerwals and other communities, which remained neglected for 70 years, were empowered. Similarly, Rajouri and Baramulla areas have been neglected for all these years, hence the Home Minister has decided to visit these areas and address the rallies there. BJP has tried to politically empower all those who were denied due space for 70 years,” said Chugh.
Taking a dig at the NC and PDP leaderships, he stated, “Modi government is committed for “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and not only for the “welfare of Abdullahs and Muftis.” Modi government has ensured development of J&K constantly despite COVID and other difficulties. Today, J&K airports are flooded with private airlines. Tourist places like Pahalgam are full. Religious yatras like Vaishno Mata, Amarnath too attracted great rush of pilgrims. Now “Pani and Jawani” (water and youth) of J&K are being utilized for the development of region.”
Asserting that the present dispensation brought revolutionary changes in J&K, BJP national general secretary said, “Earlier governments had pushed J&K youth towards terrorism and handed over stones to them. However, the Modi government has given them the powers to use those stones for carving their careers out of them. Our motto is to progress J&K and bring it at par with the other states.”
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, in his address, said, “The people from Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Surakote, Matargote, Rajouri, Thannamandi, Darhal, Budhal, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote, Dhangri, Doongi and other border areas will be able to listen to Amit Shah at Bus Stand Ground, Rajouri.”
“In Baramulla of North Kashmir, people from Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, including areas of Gurez, Bandipora, Karnah, Kandhal, Tithwal, Trehgam, Uri, Rafiabad, Handwara, Langate will participate in mega rally of the Home Minister,.” Raina said.
“The residents of border areas were demanding for the rallies of Amit Shahji and he affirmatively responded to our request for both the rallies,” said Raina.