H&ME Deptt aspirants protest, seek final selection list

Jammu: The aspirants of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Wednesday staged a protest demonstration demanding release of final select list.
The protesters assembled here and demanded release of the final selection list of aspirants who appeared for various posts in the H&ME Department.
“SSB conducted the selection process and a tentative list was released and then document verification was conducted. However, the final selection list was not released. When we contacted SSB, we were informed that there are court cases,” said one of the protesters.
Holding banners and posters favouring their demands, he said, “We will become over-aged by waiting for the final selection list which is being delayed.”
He said that the youth were being harassed which should stop and the list be released.