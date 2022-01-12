HoDs asked not to shift staff in violation of Govt order

The direction has been issued after observing it amid reports that some HoDs had shifted their staff from Srinagar to Jammu and Jammu to Srinagar on their own in contravention of the instructions issued earlier.

Earlier, the government in its order issued on April 26, 2021, amongst other things, had fixed primary locations of various offices which previously used to move in full or camp from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa either at Jammu or Srinagar.

It had also instructed that the move offices of HoDs, which would move in full, would also continue to remain functional at both Jammu as well as Srinagar.