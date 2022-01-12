HoDs asked not to shift staff in violation of Govt order

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all the Heads of the Departments (HoDs) to desist from the practice of shifting staff from one location to another in contravention of the government order.
The government has asked the Administrative Secretaries to issue instructions to the HoDs in this connection and share with the GAD immediately the details of such HoDs, who “have shifted their staff from Srinagar to Jammu or from Jammu to Srinagar in contravention of the government order.”
The direction has been issued after observing it amid reports that some HoDs had shifted their staff from Srinagar to Jammu and Jammu to Srinagar on their own in contravention of the instructions issued earlier.
Earlier, the government in its order issued on April 26, 2021, amongst other things, had fixed primary locations of various offices which previously used to move in full or camp from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa either at Jammu or Srinagar.
It had also instructed that the move offices of HoDs, which would move in full, would also continue to remain functional at both Jammu as well as Srinagar.
The Administrative Secretaries were asked to ensure arrangements for the smooth functioning of offices of these HoDs at both locations.
It was directed that the employees would work at locations of the HoDs allotted to them as per orders to be issued by their Administrative Secretaries.
It was instructed that for a HoD stationed at one location, the next ranking officer would be available at the other location.
Again on January 28, 2021, the Administrative Secretaries were asked to dispose of issues about utilisation of staff at Jammu or Srinagar in the subordinate offices, under their control as per the instructions issued earlier.