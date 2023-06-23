Home Department issues guideline for issuance, renewal of arms licenses in J&K

Jammu: The Home Department of Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued guidelines for applicants for issuance and renewal of the individual arms licenses in the Union Territory.
As per the guidelines, the NDAL-ALS portal developed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, guides an applicant to submit the application seamlessly through online mode.
“An applicant should carefully read the provisions of Arms Rules, 2016, before submitting an application for obtaining the individual arms license/renewal of arms license,” read the guidelines.
It reads that an applicant needs to apply and choose “individual” category by selecting the State/ UT Home Department and the concerned district/appropriate licensing authority.
“Applicant can choose any service being offered on the portal like issuance/renewal of individual arms licenses, extension of area validity and registration of arms license issued from other states/Union Territories,” it adds.
It says that the application portal would guide the applicant to upload all the details including the requisite documents on the portal.
“Whereas, the status of the application can be tracked on the portal by the applicants.”
Meanwhile, the Home Department has advised the applicants applying for individual arms licenses that they should not furnish incorrect or false information, “do not apply in a district which is not a place of your residence, do not keep the weapon with you in case you do not possess a valid arms license and do not let any unauthorised person keep your license or your weapons.”