Home Department issues guideline for issuance, renewal of arms licenses in J&K

Jammu: The Home Department of Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued guidelines for applicants for issuance and renewal of the individual arms licenses in the Union Territory.

As per the guidelines, the NDAL-ALS portal developed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, guides an applicant to submit the application seamlessly through online mode.

“An applicant should carefully read the provisions of Arms Rules, 2016, before submitting an application for obtaining the individual arms license/renewal of arms license,” read the guidelines.

It reads that an applicant needs to apply and choose “individual” category by selecting the State/ UT Home Department and the concerned district/appropriate licensing authority.