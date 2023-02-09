Home Deptt dismisses Prosecuting Officer

Jammu: J&K government Thursday dismissed Waseem Ahmad Qureshi, Prosecuting Officer, Prosecution Department from government services with immediate effect.

The officer, who was already under suspension, has been dismissed from service in terms of Rule 30(viii) of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, which will also disqualify him from future employment.

An order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) J&K Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal, said that delinquent officer was asked to furnish his response to the charge-sheet vide Memorandum No Home-Pros/31/2022-08-Home dated July 8, 2022, served to him within twenty-one days.

As per the charge-sheet, Qureshi, who was then Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Ukhral while on his way to Rajouri on May 4, 2020 was found to be in possession of 8 gms of contraband substance by a police party of Rajouri Police. A case FIR No. 230/2020 u/s 8(a), 21/29 of NDPS Act, 1985 was registered in Police Station, Rajouri. The officer had acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant and also failed to maintain absolute integrity thus violating Rule 3(l)(i) and (iii) of J&K Government EmpIoyees (Conduct) Rules, 1971. Again, Qureshi, Prosecuting Officer (under suspension) was arrested on February 10, 2022 by Jammu Police for his alleged involvement in a case FIR No. 18/2022 u/s 8/12/22/25/29 of NDPS Act registered in Police Station, Nowabad for possession of contraband substance, violating same rule.