Home deptt notifies ‘deemed appointment’ of Assistant Public Prosecutor

Jammu: J&K government has directed that Assistant Public Prosecutor, CJM Court Doda Sunil Kumar will be “deemed to have been appointed as Additional Public Prosecutor from March 3 to April 1, 2023 in the Court of Additional Sessions Court, Doda.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the government hereby direct that Sunil Kumar, Assistant Public Prosecutor, CJM Court, Doda shall be deemed to have been appointed as Additional Public Prosecutor, w.e.f. March 3, 2023 to April 1, 2023, in the Court of Additional Sessions Court, Doda, for conducting trial of the criminal cases on behalf of the prosecution, in addition to his own duties,” read a notification issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal.