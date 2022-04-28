Home Deptt orders stop-gap placement of 114 inspectors as DSPs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Home Department has ordered the stop-gap placement of 114 inspectors of Police as Deputy Superintendents of Police.
An order in this regard issued by the Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary Home, RK Goyal reads as “Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the inspectors as deputy superintendent of Police on stop gap basis, in their own pay and grade.”
“It is further ordered that these arrangements shall not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when the same is made in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) service recruitment rules 2002, read with Government order No. 653-Home (P) of 2017 and Government order No 1031-Home of 2017 and placements shall be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending, consideration before the court(S) of competent jurisdiction or any existing or future orders of the Courts.”