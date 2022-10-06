Home Minister has ignored core issue of restoration of statehood: Congress

Jammu: Senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah totally ignored the core issue of entire population of Jammu and Kashmir regarding restoration of statehood besides legal protection to jobs and lands for local residents.

Reacting to the Home Minister's address, JKPCC Leader said that the promise made on the floor of the house to the people of J&K, more than three years ago, regarding early restoration of statehood, did not even find mention in his tour of erstwhile historical state.

“Again it was BJP which had promised to ensure legal protection of jobs and lands for locals, immediately after abrogation of special status.Home Minister dismayed the larger population of Jammu and Kashmir,”he said.