Households with tap water connections within premises | J&K achieves 57.32% coverage: Survey report

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 57.32 percent coverage of households with tap water connections within premises against the national coverage of 58.68 percent.

This has been revealed in a latest Economic Survey Report (2022-2023) compiled by Directorate of Economics and Statistics Planning Development and Monitoring Department, J&K

The report adding that the UT has saturated/provided 100 percent households tap connections in two districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal , comprising of 11 blocks, 451 panchayats and 1118 villages.

As many as 10.66 lakh households out of 18.67 lakh have been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 8.01 lakh households shall be covered during 2023-24 respectively , says the report

It adds that on the basis of Village Action Plans and District Action Plans formulated by the Pani Samitis and District Jal Jeevan Missions, UT of J&K has planned 3125 Schemes (1120- New/Augmentation and 2005- Retro fitting) at an estimated cost of Rs 14226.00 crore for the coverage of balance 12.92 lakh rural households, besides upgrading the service level of 5.75 lakh rural households that were connected with tap water connections at the start of the Mission.