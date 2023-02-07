HRMS replaced policy to address employees’ issues in piece-meals: GAD Secretary

“Besides, the government bears the responsibility of its employees’ welfare, their cadre management, and streamlined hierarchical moves. Good part is that this system is monitored by the concerned DDOs (Drawing and Disbursing Officers) as they are the best persons to supervise personal details. I’m happy with the cooperation of the employees. We could see all the employees registered on HRMS. As on date, more than 3.65 lakh employees have registered on this portal. DDOs have already verified over 3.25 lakh employees. Its significance also lies in the other aspect,” GAD Secretary states.

Earlier whenever there would be DPC (convened), the employees would be asked to bring varied orders and documents. That would result in the duplication of processes besides resulting in an unnecessary burden on the employees. Simultaneously, there would be several cases where there were no appointment orders which would be ab initio invalid, he said.

“We presume that through HRMS, this number has come down though this is premature to comment on it. Nevertheless, our objective is to streamline the entire HR management exercise through it (HRMS). We are in the transition. In the next few months, there will be one platform which will be one single window for all employees of the J&K, catering to their various HR issues,” he adds.

When asked about certain grey areas vis-à-vis JK-HRMS with particular reference to the mode of recruitment which was not defined there on the portal and the mechanism to check the veracity of documents or degrees uploaded, GAD Secretary stated that those were crucial areas upon which they were working.