Huge traffic rush on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of light medium vehicles and one way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Monday.

Traffic regulating authorities said that today a huge rush of vehicles witnessed on the highway, hundreds of passenger vehicles plied on both sides of the highway.

They said oil, gas and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities for valley Kashmir were also allowed to move from Jakhani Udhampur this afternoon.