Huge traffic rush on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of light medium vehicles and one way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Monday.
Traffic regulating authorities said that today a huge rush of vehicles witnessed on the highway, hundreds of passenger vehicles plied on both sides of the highway.
They said oil, gas and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities for valley Kashmir were also allowed to move from Jakhani Udhampur this afternoon.
However commuters and drivers complained that they remained stuck for brief intervals at various narrow stretches of highway between Nashri and Banihal on Monday.
They said they remained stuck at Kunfer Chanderkot, Mehar Cafeteria Morh, Ramban Seri, Kelamorh, Panthyal and other places due to single way road stretches where only one vehicle can pass at a time.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban while confirming the status of highway Monday evening said the heavy vehicles released from Udhampur are heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, the traffic police department issued an advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars will be allowed from both sides whereas HMVs shall be allowed from Qazigund Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Tuesday morning.