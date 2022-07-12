Hunt for new JKPCC president | Venugopal, Rajni Patil hold meetings with Jammu leaders

Jammu: Initiating the process to reconcile differences and take a final call vis-a-vis the party’s hunt for a new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), the AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and in charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil on Tuesday held meetings with J&K leaders.

“Initiating the process, today the central leadership of the party had called around nine leaders mainly from Jammu for individuals meetings at New Delhi. These included Raman Bhalla, Tara Chand, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Jugal Kishore, Manohar Lal, Balwan Singh and Balbir Singh. They all were given an audience by the duo for ten minutes (each). They were given an opportunity to air their view points on party affairs, candidates and other related issues,” party sources told Greater Kashmir.