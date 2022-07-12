Hunt for new JKPCC president | Venugopal, Rajni Patil hold meetings with Jammu leaders

Jammu: Initiating the process to reconcile differences and take a final call vis-a-vis the party’s hunt for a new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), the AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and in charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil on Tuesday held meetings with J&K leaders.
“Initiating the process, today the central leadership of the party had called around nine leaders mainly from Jammu for individuals meetings at New Delhi. These included Raman Bhalla, Tara Chand, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Jugal Kishore, Manohar Lal, Balwan Singh and Balbir Singh. They all were given an audience by the duo for ten minutes (each). They were given an opportunity to air their view points on party affairs, candidates and other related issues,” party sources told Greater Kashmir.
According to sources, these one-on-one meetings continued from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. These deliberations will continue even tomorrow with JKPCC leaders mainly from Kashmir, Chenab valley and Rajouri-Poonch.
“They may include Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Qarra, Taj Mohi-ud-Din, Abdul Majeed Wani, Vikar Rasool, Jehangir Mir, Abdul Rashid among others. Due to Eid festivities, these leaders reached New Delhi this evening hence they will be granted an audience by the AICC leaders tomorrow. So far no decision has been taken but this is everyone’s guess that all the leaders would only convey their opinions and they will have to arrive at a consensus as and when the party high command takes a decision and seals a particular name,” sources added.
“Another aspect is very crystal clear that the leadership has made up its mind to give senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad a major role ahead of J&K polls. Few suggested that status-quo should be maintained at this crucial moment. Nevertheless, all the leaders are unanimous that the unity is imperative, But how it will be maintained, remains a tricky proposition as always,” sources stated.