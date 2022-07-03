Hunzar Cloudburst | Year on, bodies of 18 missing persons untraced

Jammu: A year ago Hunzar village of Dacchan in the mountainous Kishtwar district witnessed a devastating cloudburst destroying 21 residential houses and leaving eight persons dead while 18 persons went missing.

While the rescue operation to find these 18 persons was called off after weeks of rescue operations, their bodies remained yet to be retrieved even after a year.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Kishtwar, Pooja Thakur said that the authorities were yet to declare the 18 missing persons as “dead”.