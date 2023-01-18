IAF commences Kargil courier services | ‘Service to operate from Kargil-Srinagar-Jammu till road closure’

“Indian Air Force (IAF) has been providing relief and succour to the civil population apart from remaining on high alert to face any unforeseen contingencies. The civilian population of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh face challenging conditions in winters due to closure of road from Srinagar to Kargil because of snow fall. During these difficult times, IAF provides airlift to the locals from Srinagar to Kargil and from Kargil to Jammu and Srinagar. IAF also assists by evacuating patients using helicopters from remote locations, as a life saving measure. This year Kargil courier services from Kargil to Srinagar and Jammu will commence from today and will continue throughout the road closure period,” Lt Col Anand said.

“A coordination meeting was held recently between representatives of IAF and civil authorities to work out the modalities and details of the courier services,” he added.