IAF, J&K Government organising air show on September 22

Jammu: To commemorate 76 years of accession of J&K into Indian Union and to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station (AFS) Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and J&K government are jointly organizing an air show at AFS Jammu on September 22, 2023.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest on the occasion.

However, the schedule of the air show has been tweaked and it will now be a one-day event.

“The Air Show is now only on September 22, 2023 and not on two days as was shared earlier. Secondly, no fighter planes are participating,” PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal told Greater Kashmir.

He stated that the show would comprise aerobatic display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT); Mi-17 helicopters; display by Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT); Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving team and musical performance by IAF band.

“The marquee event will showcase precise and synchronized flying performance by the nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132. In addition, slithering and small team insertion and extraction techniques by Mi-17 Medium Lift Helicopters, free fall by para jumpers and precision drill movements by Air Warrior Drill Team will also be displayed,” he said.

The event aimed at motivating youth to join IAF, Lt Col Bartwal said.

“It will also assist in sensitizing the viewers about the importance of aviation safety. The display will be open to the public, apart from school children, civil dignitaries and Armed Forces personnel. Lieutenant Governor of J&K UT Manoj Sinha, will be the chief guest for the event,” he said.