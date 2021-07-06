IAF to procure 10 anti-drone systems

New Delhi: After a drone attack at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, the force has decided to procure 10 anti-drone systems to stop such attacks in future in the border areas.

The force has floated a Request for Information (RFI) for Indian vendors for Counter Unarmed Aircraft System (CUAS) that can be armed with laser directed energy weapons to bring down rogue drones.

On June 27, a drone attack was carried on the Jammu Air Force Station where two unmanned aerial vehicles were used to drop bombs. The National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into the matter.