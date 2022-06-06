IASOWA celebrates World Environment Day

On the occasion while planting the tree saplings the Chief Secretary highlighted the significance of conserving the environment.

He emphasised that each of us needs to be sensitive towards our environment and do our bit in safeguarding it.

He maintained that our educational institutions have an added responsibility of sensitizing the students about the importance of using Eco-friendly materials in their day to day lives. He applauded IASOWA for being so passionate about the important issue of saving environment. He urged them to pursue the cause more vigorously as it is worth the time spent on it.