Identify suitable land for housing police personnel: DGP

On the onset of discussions on various agenda points, an action taken report on the decisions of 48th meeting of BoDs which was held in the month of January 2023 was unanimously agreed upon.

During the meeting, the DGP with the consent of BoDs approved various agenda points that included delegation of power for grant of administration approval in respect of works of JK PHC to be executed out of corpus of the corporation, enhancement of remuneration in favour of Assistant site supervisors and technical staff. Status of languishing projects of different departments and issues like non-payment of work done claims and agency charges of these departments were also discussed.

During the discussion on various agenda points, the DGP impressed upon the accounts section of the corporation to speed up the clearing of statutory audits and stressed for working in a systematic way for strengthening financial compliance of the corporation. He directed that all the necessary technical manpower support be hired and provided to the corporation including the services of a chartered Accountant for handling GST matters of the corporation. He said that the board has the responsibility to ensure that all the works of the corporation are being executed efficiently. He directed for taking up all the pending issues of the Corporation with the concerned departments on priority. He directed the Corporation to seek necessary clearances from the concerned departments for its projects.

The DGP reiterated the need for a low cost housing for the welfare of Police personnel. He directed Managing Director PHC and his team to speed up identifying suitable pieces of land for the project around Srinagar city so that much needed safe accommodation is provided to Police personnel facing security threats.