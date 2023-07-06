Identify suitable land for housing police personnel: DGP

Srinagar: The 49th meeting of Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation (JKPHC) was held at Police Headquarters here today under the chairmanship of Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh who is also the Chairman of J&K Police Housing Corporation.
Managing Director Police Housing Corporation, Deepak Kumar, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M. K. Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, Chief Engineer PW (R&B) Kashmir Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Spl. Secy. Deptt. of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs J&K Abdul Rasheed Fayaz, DG Planning Parvaiz Sajad Kakroo, Dy. Director Hqrs. Health Services Dr Abdul Rouf and Addl. Director Health Services Kashmir Showkat Ahmad Koul attended the meeting at PHQ. DG (Codes), Finance Department S. L. Pandita, Financial Advisor Home Deptt Manav Gupta, Town Planner Jammu Vikas Mahajan, FA/CAO PHQ Sachen Verma and CA JKPHC Amarjeet Singh, attended the meeting through video conferencing.
In his welcome address the Managing Director of the Police Housing Corporation Deepak Kumar presented the agenda points before the Board members of the Corporation and gave a detailed report on each agenda point during the meeting.
A threadbare discussion was held on each agenda point and consensus of each Board member was sought before moving to the next agenda point. MD PHC also presented various proposals on the occasion.
On the onset of discussions on various agenda points, an action taken report on the decisions of 48th meeting of BoDs which was held in the month of January 2023 was unanimously agreed upon.
During the meeting, the DGP with the consent of BoDs approved various agenda points that included delegation of power for grant of administration approval in respect of works of JK PHC to be executed out of corpus of the corporation, enhancement of remuneration in favour of Assistant site supervisors and technical staff. Status of languishing projects of different departments and issues like non-payment of work done claims and agency charges of these departments were also discussed.
During the discussion on various agenda points, the DGP impressed upon the accounts section of the corporation to speed up the clearing of statutory audits and stressed for working in a systematic way for strengthening financial compliance of the corporation. He directed that all the necessary technical manpower support be hired and provided to the corporation including the services of a chartered Accountant for handling GST matters of the corporation. He said that the board has the responsibility to ensure that all the works of the corporation are being executed efficiently. He directed for taking up all the pending issues of the Corporation with the concerned departments on priority. He directed the Corporation to seek necessary clearances from the concerned departments for its projects.
The DGP reiterated the need for a low cost housing for the welfare of Police personnel. He directed Managing Director PHC and his team to speed up identifying suitable pieces of land for the project around Srinagar city so that much needed safe accommodation is provided to Police personnel facing security threats.