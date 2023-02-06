IFS officer selected for D.Phil degree at Oxford University
Srinagar: Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of 2009 batch of AGMUT-JK cadre, posted as Conservator of Forests, Central Circle, has been selected for a D.Phil. (Ph.D) degree in International Development by the University of Oxford (UK) - one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions.
He will be working in the reputed Oxford Department for International Development (ODID) which is recognized internationally as one of the top centres for research and teaching in development studies.
Already an alumnus of Oxford University, having done his Master’s in Environmental Policy, Nadeem has also been awarded the coveted OCIS Graduate Scholarship by the Oxford University for his D.Phil degree. He is the only candidate from India to win this scholarship this year.
During his research at Oxford, he will focus on the role of geography and the environment in the development of institutions and their subsequent impact on contemporary development outcomes.
During his service in J&K, he has served on key positions of J&K Forest department and J&K Pollution Control Board.