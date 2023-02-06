IFS officer selected for D.Phil degree at Oxford University

Already an alumnus of Oxford University, having done his Master’s in Environmental Policy, Nadeem has also been awarded the coveted OCIS Graduate Scholarship by the Oxford University for his D.Phil degree. He is the only candidate from India to win this scholarship this year.

During his research at Oxford, he will focus on the role of geography and the environment in the development of institutions and their subsequent impact on contemporary development outcomes.

During his service in J&K, he has served on key positions of J&K Forest department and J&K Pollution Control Board.