IIT, IIM, Central Universities made functional in record time in J&K: Kansal

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said, “In the fast changing and fast developing world of today, it is pertinent to identify ideas and develop the wherewithal to implement them meticulously to fruition. Ideas have the potential to develop into billion-dollar companies these days.”

Explaining the scope of technology and its advantages, the Principal Secretary added that they have demolished barriers of time and space and provided ‘level playing field’ to youngsters and bright minds from all sections of society. He explained how the digital world has enabled people to collaborate across time and geographies and how distance and remoteness were no longer barriers to a bright idea. He advised the students to “think through chaos to identify world changing opportunities.”

The Principal Secretary also shed light on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020. He reiterated that all educational institutions across J&K would be implementing NEP in full from the current session.

He also revealed that J&K would now follow a uniform academic calendar that would be in sync with the national academic calendar. This would immensely benefit the students and also enable students from J&K to compete for admission to the best colleges and universities across India without any loss of time.