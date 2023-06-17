Illegal driving license racket involving J&K residents busted

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch officials have busted a gang which issued fraudulent driving licenses, using addresses of Indian security forces battalions, to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off from the Military Intelligence Ahmedabad, Pune Branch, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, discovered that agents operating within Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar RTOs had connections with individuals from Jammu and Kashmir. These agents were reportedly fabricating driving licenses by submitting falsified documents to the RTO office.

On receiving this information, the police inspector M S Trivedi of the crime branch spearheaded a private investigation. Legal action has since been initiated against the accused individuals, Santosh Singh Madhavsingh Chauhan and Dhaval Vasantakumar Rawat.