IMPARD signs MoU with Gujarat varsity to expand subject expertise

Srinagar: Director General J&K Institute of Management, Public Affairs & Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) through Video Conference here.

On the occasion Director General, Saurabh Bhagat informed the conference participants that the purpose behind signing this MoU was to achieve domain expertise at IMPARD in the fields where IMPARD is experiencing weakness such as Administrative Law, Service Law, Environmental Law, etc.

He said by signing MoUs with some Law Universities, IMPARD would be able to collaborate with these Universities and tie up with the faculty of these Universities to share their knowledge with IMPARD faculty.