Important repair works in Ramban | Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains shut

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic movement due to repair and maintenance works between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district, on Friday.

Officials said movement of vehicular traffic remained suspended on both sides of the Highway between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on the instructions of the government and authorities. Traffic authorities said that the traffic was suspended from 6 am on Friday.

The contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have pressed their men and machinery early Friday morning at several places for road repair and maintenance works and other allied works. They cleared debris on narrow road stretches at Dalwass, filling of potholes, laying of bitumen on damaged road stretches at various places between Nashri and Banihal in the Ramban district.