In a bid to boost political and public contact, AAP constitutes party units

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir today framed it's organisational structure to give a boost to political and public contact programme. The party constituted 13 units in districts of Jammu province whereas units of youth, CYSS and women's wing have also been announced.

According to a press note, Aam Aadmi Party said that organisational structure is an important aspect in working of party and an exercise was going on for framing this organisational structure in Jammu and Kashmir and after an in-depth exercise, the decision has been taken in regard with 13 political districts of Jammu province as well as in respect of state spokeperson unit.

Aam Aadmi Party informed that in state spokeperson unit, Jagdeep Singh has been appointed as senior spokesperson while Gagan Partap Singh, Om Prakash Khajuria, Pratap Singh Jamwal, Namrata Sharma, Nirmal Mhana and Paramveer Singh have been appointed as spokeperson of Jammu while Riyaz Majid, Nawab Nasir, Sheema Farooqi as spokeperson of Kashmir province.