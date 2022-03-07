In a first, KU professor among 14 shortlisted candidates for JU VC’s post

Srinagar: A professor from Kashmir has figured in the shortlisted candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu (JU).

The shortlisted candidates are appearing for interaction with the Search Committee in New Delhi on March 9.

Prof Farooq Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs of the University of Kashmir (KU) is among the 14 shortlisted candidates for the post of JU VC which had received nearly 230 applications.