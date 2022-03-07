In a first, KU professor among 14 shortlisted candidates for JU VC’s post

Srinagar: A professor from Kashmir has figured in the shortlisted candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu (JU).
The shortlisted candidates are appearing for interaction with the Search Committee in New Delhi on March 9.
Prof Farooq Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs of the University of Kashmir (KU) is among the 14 shortlisted candidates for the post of JU VC which had received nearly 230 applications.
Other internal candidates from JU include Prof Manoj Dhar, present VC JU, Professor Meena Sharma, Dean Planning and Development JU, and Prof Dipankar Sen from JU’s Department of Economics.
It is ostensibly for the first time that a professor from Kashmir has found a place among the shortlisted candidates for the post of JU VC.
The Search Committee for JU VC, constituted by LG Manoj Sinha in the capacity of being Chancellor of the university in December 2021, is headed by Prof Arun Kumar Grover, former VC Panjab University while its members are Prof Pardesi Lal, VC Nagaland University, and Prof Anil Kumar Tyagi, former VC Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Delhi.
Prof Masoodi recently figured in the panel of five final candidates for the post of VC SKUAST-K which was submitted to Chancellor Manoj Sinha by the Search Committee headed by Mangala Rai, former VC GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar Uttar Pradesh.
The post of JU VC is being filled up consequent upon expiry of the three-year term of the present VC Prof Manoj Dhar.
Prof Dhar was initially appointed for a period of five years but his term was reduced to three years following the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act which came into vogue after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Farooq Masoodi confirmed that he was shortlisted for interaction with the JU’s Search Committee.
“Yes, I have been shortlisted for the interaction. I am leaving tomorrow,” he said.