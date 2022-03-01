State
In-charge SE placed as CE PWD
Jammu: Public Works (R&B) Department has placed in-charge Superintending Engineer (Civil) Nazir Ahmad Banday as in-charge Chief Engineer (Civil) of the department in his own pay and grade.
As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar, his promotion is subject to the outcome of writ petition, if any, before competent courts of law.
Consequent upon his placement, Nazir Ahmad Banday in-charge Chief Engineer (Civil) has been posted in ERA, J&K for further duties, it has been ordered.