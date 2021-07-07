In-Charge secretaries for districts nominated
Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday nominated Administrative Secretaries as In-Charge Secretaries for districts for monitoring developmental works and other related matters.
As per GAD order number 587, which was in supersession of Government Order No. 383-GAD of 2021 dated April 28, 2021, AtalDulloo, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department has been nominated as In-charge Secretary for Srinagar district.
ShaleenKabra, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department has been nominated as In-charge Secretary for district Reasi. BipulPathak, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj has been nominated as In-charge Secretary for district Udhampur.
Dheeraj Gupta, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing& Urban Development Department will be In-Charge Secretary for Budgam district.
Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government Skill Development Department has been nominated as In-Charge Secretary for district Bandipora.
Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department will be In-Charge Secretary for district Baramulla.
RohitKansal, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department has been nominated In-Charge Secretary for Pulwama district. Shailendra Kumar, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department will be In-Charge Secretary for district Anantnag.
Ranjan P Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department has been nominated In-Charge Secretary for district Shopian. B.K. Singh, IFS Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department will be In-Charge Secretary for district Kishtwar.
Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department will be nominated as In-Charge Secretary for Kathua district. Hirdesh Kumar, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport Department will be In-Charge Secretary for Doda district.
SanjeevVerma, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology& Environment will be In-Charge Secretary for district Rajouri.
M. Raju, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department will be In-Charge Secretary for Jammu district.
Sheetal Nanda, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department has been nominated as In-Charge Secretary for Ganderbal district.
YashaMudgul, IAS Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department will be In-Charge Secretary for district Ramban.
Simrandeep Singh, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation& Reconstruction will be In-Charge secretary for Kulgam district.
Dr. ShahidIqbalChoudhary, IAS Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department has been nominated as In-Charge Secretary for Poonch district.
SushmaChauhan, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department has been nominated as In-Charge Secretary for Samba district.
SarmadHafeez, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department will be In-Charge Secretary for Kupwara district.