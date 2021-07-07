In-Charge secretaries for districts nominated

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday nominated Administrative Secretaries as In-Charge Secretaries for districts for monitoring developmental works and other related matters.

As per GAD order number 587, which was in supersession of Government Order No. 383-GAD of 2021 dated April 28, 2021, AtalDulloo, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department has been nominated as In-charge Secretary for Srinagar district.

ShaleenKabra, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department has been nominated as In-charge Secretary for district Reasi. BipulPathak, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj has been nominated as In-charge Secretary for district Udhampur.