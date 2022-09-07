In-charge Secys nominated

Jammu: The government on Wednesday nominated Administrative Secretaries Prerna Puri and Bhupinder Kumar as in-charge secretaries for Kathua and Kishtwar districts respectively for monitoring developmental works and other related matters

“In partial modification of Government order No 470-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated April 22, 2022, read with Government Order 883-JK(GAD)of 2022 dated July 27, 2022, Prerna Puri, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department and Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department District shall be in-charge Secretaries for Kathua and Kishtwar districts in place of Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS and B K Singh, IFS, respectively,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) secretary Dr Piyush Singla.