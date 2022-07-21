In coming times unexpected things will happen in J&K: BJP
Srinagar: J&K BJP organisational general secretary, Ashok Koul on Thursday said that in coming times unexpected things will happen in Jammu and Kashmir.
Koul said that BJP is fully prepared for the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, whenever election Commission of India makes announcement regarding it.
"In coming times unexpected things will happen in J&K. BJP will make significant inroads in Jammu but Kashmir as well," he said.
He said that BJP does not have any allies here and that the party will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. K
oul added that PAGD will not have any influence on them during elections, as they do not have any alliance on the ground.
On being asked about when elections are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir any time after the month of October. (KNS)