Srinagar: J&K BJP organisational general secretary, Ashok Koul on Thursday said that in coming times unexpected things will happen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Koul said that BJP is fully prepared for the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, whenever election Commission of India makes announcement regarding it.

"In coming times unexpected things will happen in J&K. BJP will make significant inroads in Jammu but Kashmir as well," he said.