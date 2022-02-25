State
Incharge Chief Engineer PDD deputed to Ladakh
Jammu: The government Friday deputed in-charge Chief Engineer Power Development Department (PDD) Ghulam Rasool Khanday to Ladakh for further posting against an available vacancy.
As per a GAD order, during the period of deputation, the promotion prospects of the officer would remain with his parent department and the officer would be entitled to avail incentives which might be made available in due course of time by the Ladakh administration.
“The officer should report to the General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh for further duties. He should be deemed to have been relieved from his present place of posting with immediate effect,” read the GAD order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.