Incharge officers asked to upload B2V4 reports by Feb 28

Jammu: The government Thursday asked all Prabhari (in-charge/visiting) officers nominated for the fourth phase of “Back to Village” (B2V4) programme to upload the reports on the web-based application developed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj by February 28, 2023.
This data would be utilised by various departments for the planning process.
“In continuation of Government orders issued on the subject, it is hereby ordered that all Prabhari Officers nominated for the programme shall upload the reports of the programme, on web-based application (link: http://35.154.169.144./b2v4/admin), developed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, by February 28, 2023, for ensuring the utilization of requisite data by various departments for planning process,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
Prabhari officers have also been asked to chair the Panchayat level, inter departmental meetings, on the already prescribed first Monday of the month to secure Panchayat level convergence.
Verma directed that all Administrative Secretaries would review the performance of Prabhari Officers of their departments and also ensure uploading of B2V4 reports on the application.
Directors, Joint Director and Deputy Directors Planning, posted in various departments of Civil Secretariat will be the Nodal Officers for monitoring updation of data on the application in respect of officers of Departments.
Earlier the government had asked all Prabhari or Visiting Officers deployed for the second phase of ‘My Town My Pride’ programme to physically visit the assigned wards for a day between February 21 to 28, 2023, for saturating demand for self employment.
The Housing and Urban Development Department was asked to finalize the first assessment for Town Development Index (TDI) by March 31, 2023.