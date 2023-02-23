Incharge officers asked to upload B2V4 reports by Feb 28

Jammu: The government Thursday asked all Prabhari (in-charge/visiting) officers nominated for the fourth phase of “Back to Village” (B2V4) programme to upload the reports on the web-based application developed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj by February 28, 2023.

This data would be utilised by various departments for the planning process.

“In continuation of Government orders issued on the subject, it is hereby ordered that all Prabhari Officers nominated for the programme shall upload the reports of the programme, on web-based application (link: http://35.154.169.144./b2v4/admin), developed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, by February 28, 2023, for ensuring the utilization of requisite data by various departments for planning process,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.