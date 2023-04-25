Inclement weather hampers progress of work on Ramban, Banihal flyover projects

Ramban: The construction work on the two flyover projects in Ramban and Banihal has been hit by delays due to inclement weather, and rains since January.

Official sources said the work on Ramban and Banihal flyover projects was hit by inclement weather, and rains that impacted scheduled works.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussaat Islam who is monitoring ongoing works on the four-lane project NH-44 in Ramban district said that diversion of traffic to bypass Ramban town on National Highway -44 is now the top priority of the government.

He said due to inclement weather work on 1.06 KM Ramban flyover got delayed. It is picking up pace now for making two out of four lanes operational. Wait for the revised timeline.