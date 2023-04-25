Inclement weather hampers progress of work on Ramban, Banihal flyover projects

Ramban: The construction work on the two flyover projects in Ramban and Banihal has been hit by delays due to inclement weather, and rains since January.
Official sources said the work on Ramban and Banihal flyover projects was hit by inclement weather, and rains that impacted scheduled works.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussaat Islam who is monitoring ongoing works on the four-lane project NH-44 in Ramban district said that diversion of traffic to bypass Ramban town on National Highway -44 is now the top priority of the government.
He said due to inclement weather work on 1.06 KM Ramban flyover got delayed. It is picking up pace now for making two out of four lanes operational. Wait for the revised timeline.
The work on erecting 29 pillars or pipers on a 1.6 km long flyover project in Ramban town was completed last year. The casting of girders and laying superstructures is in progress.
Officials said on the Banihal flyover project out of 53 pillars only a few pillars are left. Banihal was completed.
The deadline for completion of work has been fixed as January 2024; earlier authorities had said the work on Ramban and Banihal flyovers will be completed by April 15.
An officer of NHAI, PIU, Ramban said the work on both flyovers is going in full swing. The work on ongoing Ramban and Banihal flyover projects is running behind schedule, added.
Presently the Jammu Srinagar National Highway is passing through Ramban and Banihal towns witnessing routine traffic congestion due to huge traffic, congested road, and the huge presence of people shops, and business establishments alongside the highway passing through the towns.
Once the work on the flyover is completed traffic will be diverted through the flyover and it will decongest both towns, the officials said.