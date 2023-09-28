India committed to ‘net zero’ emissions target by 2070: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, today said that India is committed to achieve the "Net Zero" emissions target by 2070.

According to a press release, delivering keynote address at "Global Sustainability Alliance" meet, organised by the Times Group here today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “We are fully committed to contribute in attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - by way of Research and Innovation through international collaboration and partnerships."

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is set to achieve its short term and long term targets under the Panchamrit action plan, like- reaching a non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030; fulfilling at least half of its energy requirements via renewable energy by 2030; reducing CO2 emissions by one billion tons by 2030; reducing carbon intensity below 45 percent by 2030; and finally pave the way for achieving a Net-Zero emission target by 2070.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi had at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November, 2021, expressed to intensify India’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) by presenting to the world five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India’s climate action plan. He said, apart from a five-pronged target for India and its commitment to Net-Zero emissions by 2070, PM Modi also asserted the need to follow a sustainable lifestyle and emphasised on the idea of making ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ (LiFE) a global mission through bolder steps by the global clean energy fraternity.