India, Pak agree to exercise restraint after exchanging fire on IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers on Tuesday agreed to “exercise maximum restraint” on the International Border (IB) and “respect the existing norms" in future.
They reached this agreement in their Company Commander level flag meeting.
The meeting was held this afternoon in the aftermath of exchange of fire between two sides following “unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on BSF patrolling party”, in violation of existing ceasefire between the two nations, in Arnia sector of Jammu district this morning.
PRO BSF Jammu, in an official statement, said, “A coy commander level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at 1.45 pm on the border. The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future. Meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere.”
Earlier in the day, PRO BSF had stated that a befitting reply was given to the Pak Rangers for their unprovoked firing on Indian border guards' patrolling party in Arnia.
“Today morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers on (BSF) patrolling party in Arnia sector. However, there was no loss or injury to BSF troops,” the official statement had mentioned.
As per official statistics, this was the first such incident of exchange of fire between two sides in violation of the ceasefire agreement following its reiteration by the two countries in February, 2021. As a consequence, both the International Border and the Line of Control have been generally peaceful, though they have witnessed an uptick in infiltration bids and arms and narcotics droppings using drones during this period.
In this connection, on January 5 this year in a Sector Commander level meeting, India had lodged a strong protest against infiltration attempts of “Pak-based Anti-National Elements (ANEs)”, arms-narcotic smuggling and drone operations carried by the neighbouring country “violating International Border (IB).”
BSF had reiterated that these types of activities from the Pak side were unacceptable.
During the meeting, the Sector Commanders had also resolved to maintain peace and harmony at the International Border by establishing a better communication system between the two sides. They had also agreed to hold such meetings at regular intervals for the purpose.