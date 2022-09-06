India, Pak agree to exercise restraint after exchanging fire on IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers on Tuesday agreed to “exercise maximum restraint” on the International Border (IB) and “respect the existing norms" in future.

They reached this agreement in their Company Commander level flag meeting.

The meeting was held this afternoon in the aftermath of exchange of fire between two sides following “unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on BSF patrolling party”, in violation of existing ceasefire between the two nations, in Arnia sector of Jammu district this morning.

PRO BSF Jammu, in an official statement, said, “A coy commander level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at 1.45 pm on the border. The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future. Meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere.”