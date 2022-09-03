India Post Office Recruitment 2022 Notification issued

Srinagar: India Post Department has issued a notification for the Postman, Mail Guard, and MTS Posts.
According to a press note, interested candidates for India Post office Bharti can apply online for this vacancy. Those candidates who have passed class 10th/12th can apply for India Post Recruitment 2022 for 98083 Posts. Apply Online from the official website of the India Post https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
All information related to the online application, number of posts, how to apply online, application fee, date of application, and age will be found in this article. India Post has released the notification of India Post MTS Recruitment.
Before applying for this recruitment, candidates should check the number of posts, application fee, salary, Vacancy details, date of application, and age limit from the official notification. The official notification can be downloaded from the official website of India Post