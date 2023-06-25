IndiGo Srinagar-Jammu flight enters Pakistan airspace

New Delhi: A Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight entered Pakistan's airspace on Sunday, the airline informed.

Further, according to the carrier, the official flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace due to bad weather. "IndiGo 6e-2124 entered Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI. The authorities concerned in both countries were informed before the IndiGo flight entered Pakistan airspace, an airlines official said, adding that the flight diversion was well coordinated by Jammu and Lahore ATCs.

Sources said the flight was about to land at Jammu airport but due to bad weather, the flight was asked to divert to Amritsar. However, after briefly entering Pakistani airspace the flight landed safely in Amritsar, the official said. In a similar incident earlier this month, an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight entered Pakistani airspace due to bad weather.