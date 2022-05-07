Infiltration bid foiled | Militant killed in Nowshera sector

Rajouri: Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt and killed a militant whose body has been recovered.
Army in a statement said that on on Saturday afternoon , an alert Army patrol eliminated a terrorist trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control in the Lam sector of Nowshera.
The body of the terrorist and items for survival have been recovered, said army. Earlier, official sources had told Greater Kashmir that an infiltration attempt was reported on LoC in Rajouri Lam area after which an operation was launched and searches were started.
Entire area on forward location of Line of Control was cordoned during this operation.