Inspector promoted as DySP

Jammu: J&K Home Department Monday placed an Inspector as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) on stop gap basis, in his own pay and grade.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of Inspector Javed Ahmad No 7186/NGO, PID No EXK-001877, as Deputy Superintendent of Police, on stop gap basis, in his own pay and grade. It is further ordered that the arrangement shall not confer any right on the incumbent to claim preferential treatment for his promotion, as and when the same is made in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002, read with Government Order No 653-Home (P) of 2017 dated June 7, 2017 and Government Order No 1031-Home of 2017 dated August 9, 2017,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.